A tree frog named Betty is this year's Cadbury Easter Bunny mascot

(CNN) A tree frog from Florida named Betty has been named Cadbury's 2021 Easter Bunny.

The White's tree frog, native to Australia, beat over 12,000 contenders for the coveted title, the Hershey Company announced in a news release this week.

Betty will be Cadbury's mascot in a national commercial this spring. Kaitlyn Vidal -- a college student and Betty's owner -- will receive $5,000.

"Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny!" Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager, said in the release. "We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame.'"

Betty is a trailblazer

