Lie in bed, watch James Bond and get paid

(CNN) You've been binge-watching television and movies the whole pandemic. Might as well get paid for it.

In yet another job that encourages you to essentially do nothing, the website Nerd Bear wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch all 24 James Bond movies in 30 days.

The website says it hopes the gig will keep fans going as they wait for the franchise's 25th film, No Time to Die. The movie is set to be released this fall after multiple postponements due to -- you guessed it -- the coronavirus pandemic.

"With many people either shielding or distancing, we thought this competition would not only bring back happy memories but also help someone pass the time during the lockdown," Nerd Bear founder Amar Hussain told CNN.

Watching all 24 movies will take more than two straight days, or around 51 hours.

