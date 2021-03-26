A noose was found outside of a DC church, and police are now investigating incident as a possible hate crime

(CNN) A Washington, DC, church discovered a noose hanging in a tree on its property Friday, and police are now investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Rev. Michele Morgan, rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church , told CNN the rope was found by a technician preparing for musical performances the church is planning around the week of Easter.

"It is a desecration," Morgan said. "This is a sacred space and that is a symbol of racialized hatred and it has no business in this country and the city and certainly not in a churchyard."

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating. "These types of offenses are taken seriously and are entirely unacceptable," department spokesperson Hugh Carew told CNN. "We are currently investigating this as a possible hate crime."

Morgan was not at the church at the time, due to Covid precautions, but drove to the church as soon as she heard about the incident.

