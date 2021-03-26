Students sue Oregon colleges over cost of remote learning during the pandemic

(CNN) Three Oregon college students are claiming in two class-action lawsuits that they should be reimbursed tuition and other fees since the University of Oregon and Oregon State University transitioned to mostly remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Undergraduate student Danielle Pranger and graduate student Garrett Harris filed a lawsuit against Oregon State University on March 5, while Caine Smith filed his lawsuit against the University of Oregon on March 19, according to the lawsuits.

Both lawsuits claim that even though students were sent home and campuses were closed, the schools "continued to charge for tuition, and/or fees as if nothing changed, continuing to reap the financial benefit of millions of dollars from students."

The suit seek monetary damages of unspecified amount in "prorated unused amounts of tuition and fees," damages, attorney fees and costs.

Steve Berman, an attorney for the students in both cases, said his clients did not get the full value of what they paid for when campuses closed and switched to online sessions. The lawsuits claim the schools have refused to refund or reimburse students for tuition and other fees they paid for "a comprehensive on-campus academic experience."

