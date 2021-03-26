LGBTQ Pride lifeguard tower burns down in fire that officials believe was an act of hate

(CNN) The city of Long Beach, California, is working to rebuild a symbol of LGBTQ inclusion after it was destroyed in a fire that officials believe was an act of hate.

"These towers are made from fiberglass and have no power or gas capabilities," Councilwoman Cindy Allen wrote on Facebook. "We haven't had a lifeguard station burn down since at least the 1950s."

Long Beach lifeguards, community members, and city leaders gathered at the spot of the suspected arson Wednesday to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Lifeguards are going to replace and repaint the tower, which Garcia says will be rebuilt "even gayer."

Rocha says he wants the new tower to show support for other diversity and inclusion movements to show that "we are not just a community that looks out for ourselves but we look out for all minorities."