Larry McMurtry, author of 'Lonesome Dove' and other novels, dies at age 84

(CNN) Award-winning novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurtry has died of heart failure, according to his publicist, Amanda Lundberg.

McMurtry, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1986 for "Lonesome Dove," died on Thursday.

"Larry McMurtry passed away last night, on March 25 of heart failure at 84 years old surrounded by his loved ones who he lived with including long time writing partner Diana Ossana, his wife Norma Faye and their 3 dogs," according to a statement from Lundberg. "His son James, his grandson Curtis, and his goddaughter Sara Ossana were also at his bedside."

McMurtry wrote many other novels, including "Terms of Endearment" and "The Last Picture Show," three memoirs, a short biography of Crazy Horse and a collection of essays, according to the National Endowment for the Humanities, which awarded him a National Humanities Medal in 2014.

His books were often set in Texas and focused on the mythical values of Texas and the American West, often trying to dispel those values. Lundberg said he would be buried "in his cherished home state of Texas."

