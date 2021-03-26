Man arrested in 1979 killing after DNA match

(CNN) A Kansas man was arrested and charged with murder in the 1979 death of a woman in Colorado after a DNA profile linked him to the crime, officials said.

James Herman Dye, 64, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Evelyn Kay Day, who was sexually assaulted and strangled in November 1979, according to an arrest affidavit.

James Herman Dye, 64, has been charged in the death of Evelyn Kay Day.

Dye, who lives in Wichita, Kansas, is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail there pending his extradition to Weld County, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Dye could not be reached for comment, but in a March 22 interview with detectives, Dye denied knowing or killing the victim and said he'd never heard about the killing, according to a redacted affidavit filed with the court.

It is unclear whether Dye has an attorney.

