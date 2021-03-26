An Instacart shopper saw an AR-15 in an Atlanta supermarket bathroom. Police arrested a man with 6 guns

(CNN) An Instacart shopper who entered an Atlanta supermarket bathroom this week told police he saw an AR-15 style rifle and heard what he believed was the sound of someone loading guns in a bathroom stall.

The witness rushed out of the bathroom and notified staff at the Publix Supermarket. When police arrived soon after, they arrested a suspect as he was exiting the bathroom -- with six guns in his possession.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Rico Marley, now faces a slew of charges related to the incident, which came just days after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

It was that tragedy that was fresh in the mind of the Instacart shopper, Charles Russell, he told CNN affiliate WSB

"I saw an AR-15," he said. "And I was like, you know, this kind of startled me just again with events that recently happened in the grocery store up in Colorado."

