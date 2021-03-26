Polls say Americans report record low opinions of China. Are the surveys measuring racism?

(CNN) This year, Americans said they really, really don't like China.

In fact, if you go by the polls, they've never liked it less.

But what does that even mean?

When asked how they felt toward China, the vast majority of Americans surveyed required no further detail before giving definitive answers like "very cold" and "very unfavorable," according to results published by Gallup and Pew, two leading public opinion research groups, this month.

Every few months, another mainstream, widely respected group publishes Americans' answers to some version of this very broad question. In October, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs published results from their version of the so-called "feeling thermometer" question, allowing responses on a 100-point scale ranging from a "very warm, favorable feeling" of 100 to a "very cold, unfavorable" feeling of zero. Nearly 1,200 Americans came back with an average response that was, well, freezing at 32.