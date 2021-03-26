Polls say Americans report record low opinions of China. Are the surveys measuring racism?

Watch "AFRAID: Fear in Communities of Color" at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26 -- a CNN Special Report hosted by Amara Walker, Ana Cabrera, Victor Blackwell and Anderson Cooper.

(CNN) This year, Americans said they really, really don't like China.

In fact, if you go by the polls, they've never liked it less.

But what does that even mean?

When asked how they felt toward China, the vast majority of Americans surveyed required no further detail before giving definitive answers like "very cold" and "very unfavorable," according to results published by Gallup and Pew, two leading public opinion research groups, this month.