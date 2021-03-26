Alabama tornado spared a scarf-draped cross as it devastated a Birmingham neighborhood

(CNN) Dena Cook lost her roof when a tornado ripped through her Birmingham, Alabama, neighborhood on Thursday, but her faith is stronger than ever after seeing that the scarf-draped cross in her backyard was spared by the storm.

"It's just God," Cook told CNN on Friday.

Cook and her husband rode out the tornado in a closet in their two-story home in the Eagle Point neighborhood of Birmingham. They could see the storm clouds above them when the roof gave way.

Cook said that after the storm passed she wanted to save as many of her photographs as she could from her damaged home.

Later, she noticed the cross was still standing in her backyard and the purple cloth hadn't blown away.

