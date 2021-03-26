After deadly mass shootings, survivors and victims' families are still grappling with how hate upended their lives

Watch "AFRAID: Fear in Communities of Color" at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 26 -- a CNN Special Report hosted by Amara Walker, Ana Cabrera, Victor Blackwell and Anderson Cooper.

(CNN) A rod in Martha Juarez's left arm, the silence in her home and a missing wedding ring are daily reminders of the mass shooting that changed her life.

shooting and the oldest one. His wife underwent several surgeries, spent weeks in the hospital and months in physical therapy after being shot in the arm. Martha and Luis Juarez had been married for 70 years when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, while they were shopping. Luis, 90, was one of the 23 people killed in the 2019shooting and the oldest one. His wife underwent several surgeries, spent weeks in the hospital and months in physical therapy after being shot in the arm.

"We still struggle to find ways to care for my mom and we know that she's still hasn't processed that trauma because she can't," said her daughter, Meg Juarez. "She doesn't want to go talk to anyone (about it)."

Martha Juarez is among those who survived a mass shooting or lost a loved one, and are still grappling with how hate upended their lives. Many are trying to find a path forward not only for themselves but for the future of their communities.