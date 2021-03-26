A new season: Sitting at a baseball game, I saw the promise of a post-Covid life

Sandy Tolan (@sandy_tolan) is the author of three books, including "Me and Hank," about his boyhood hero Hank Aaron, and "The Lemon Tree," now out in a children's edition. He is a professor at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) I saw a slice of normal on a diamond of dirt and grass in the Arizona desert.

It was on a Friday in the middle of March, one full year after everything stopped and time began to move like molasses. As monstrous loss and incalculable heartbreak piled up in mind-numbing numbers across America, our year at home turned inward. Family and friends were reduced to squares on a screen. Like many others baking bread, Zoom schooling, trying new recipes, learning an instrument, plowing through thousand-page novels, calming the fears of children -- even accepting, for now, their screen addictions, to say nothing of our own -- we adapted.

Inevitably the tedium of our groundhog days made us a little crazy, gnawing at our minds as the walls closed in. Would we ever hug our friends again? Would we ever leave the house without looking like bandits? Would I ever get another haircut? Would we ever again gather in public without the paralyzing fear of a respirator, and a tearful goodbye on Zoom?

I met my sister Mary at the ballpark. How strange that just writing such an ordinary sentence can feel so exceptional. As a kid, I suffered from asthma attacks, and each time, when ordinary breathing finally returned, I experienced an extraordinary gift: the breath of life. That's how it felt as the two of us, now vaccinated, walked toward our box seats, a dozen rows up along the first base line.