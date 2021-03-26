Virtual school can be damaging to children's mental health, CDC study says

(CNN) Virtual instruction may pose more risks to the mental health and wellness of children and parents than in-person learning, according to a study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More support may be needed to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

Parents whose children received virtual instruction or a combination of virtual and in-person instruction were more likely to report increased risk on 11 of 17 indicators of child and parental well-being, according to the new CDC study. The agency's researchers looked at survey responses from October and November 2020 from 1,290 parents with children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Nearly 25% of parents whose children received virtual instruction or combined instruction reported worsened mental or emotional health in their children, compared to 16% of parents whose children received in-person instruction.

They were also more likely to say their children were less physically active, spent less time outside and spent less time with friends.

"The difference is like night and day, especially for my kids," Stephanie Kokinos, a mother of two from New York City, said. "I think we've normalized this remote way of learning, and there's nothing normal about it."

Read More