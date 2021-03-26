(CNN) —

Nothing says spring like fresh flowers, and Urban Stems is delivering arrangements around the nation just in time for the season’s slate of holidays. Whether you’re ordering for Easter, Mother’s Day, Passover or just because, there’s a bouquet for the occasion. The company’s arrangements stand out with their modern design and vases you’ll actually want to keep.

And it gets even better for Underscored readers: With the code CNNBLOOMS20, you can get an exclusive 20% off your purchase between now and May 10, so there’s plenty of time for gifting and treating yourself. The code applies to any purchase, too; there’s no minimum order.

We’ve rounded up a few of the stunning arrangements below. Read on for some of our top picks for spring blooms.

The Malibu ($104, originally $130; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Malibu

Dried flowers are having a moment (and we have to say, we love how long they last). This sunny arrangement is perfect for entryways or areas that aren’t getting a ton of light — and recipients with an eye for design will note that the arrangement features Pantone’s color of the year for 2021. The price includes a minimalist vase that you can repurpose, along with bunny tails, mini pampas, thistle, razor ruscus preserved and strawflower.

The Cathy ($40, originally $50; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Cathy

Perfect for flatmates, best friends or anyone with a quirky sense of humor, The Cathy looks great and requires almost no effort to keep alive, which is pretty great news for some of us less talented at nurturing flora. Cathy comes with a xerographica air plant for hair (it’ll grow 6 to 8 inches and fits perfectly in the corner of a desk or on a bookshelf as a conversation starter for Zoom calls.

The Suri ($96, originally $120; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Suri

This spray of dried flowers is as eye-catching as it gets, with a rich tapestry of reds and whites offset by an array of textures. The on-trend arrangement is composed of mini pampas, preserved razor ruscus, bunny tails, burgundy dollar eucalyptus, pampas grass and helichrysum italicum.

The Confetti ($52, originally $65; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Confetti

This arrangement is flowers only — although you can add a vase — which makes it perfect for sending to recipients who are particular about their decor or already have a collection of vases on hand. It includes a cheerful medley of craspedia, veronica, carnations, spray rose, delphinium, snapdragon, solidago and matsumoto.

The Optimist ($120, originally $150; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Optimist

Designed with Vogue’s stamp of approval, The Optimist is a calming, spa-like bouquet in monochromatic shades of white and ivory. The bouquet contains spiral eucalyptus, roses, boxwood, wax flower, salal leaves and leather fern, plus a few sprigs of rosemary to scent the air around it.

The Manhattan ($120, originally $150; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Manhattan

With an opulent spray of blooms in lush, rich colors, this arrangement is a romantic, luxurious splash of color on a sideboard or dining table. Featuring scabious, ranunculus, carnations, mini calla lilies, snapdragon, limonium, garden rose and spray roses in opulent shades of bordeaux, raspberry, plum and blush, it’s all but guaranteed to go over well with the lucky recipient.

The Sanibel ($96, originally $120; urbanstems.com)

PHOTO: Urban Stems The Sanibel

Another dried arrangement, but make it beachy: This monochromatic ensemble of natural pampas, bunny tails, fan palms, razor ruscus preserved and sorghum adds a chilled-out vibe to any room of the house. Plus, if you’re gifting this, rest assured it will match well with any style or palette for decor.

