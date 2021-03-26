Sneakerheads are arguably the most informed and savvy collectors in the world right now, able to sniff out secret midnight sales in the most unlikely and exclusive places as if they possess ESP. They track down ultrarare kicks like they’re tireless bloodhounds — and no one can beat them for dedication.
But all that commitment in the pursuit of fine, high-end sneakers takes a lot of work, which is why eBay’s new Authentication Guarantee is geared toward ensuring that their collectors actually get what they pay for — and that they can save all their energy for chasing after that next Insta-worthy pair of Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Asics, Converse, Vans or Reebok shoes.
Of course, eBay is already synonymous with sneaker collecting. It’s got the biggest inventory of coveted sneakers in the world, along with the greatest variety. Want the size 10 Nike Air Yeezy 1 in Zen Gray? You know you’re checking eBay first (and, yes, they’ve got ‘em). New-in-box DJ Khaled x Air Jordan Retro 3 “Another One” in 11.5? Yep, eBay’s got ‘em. So, yeah, eBay was already sneakerhead heaven.
With the launch of the eBay Authenticity Guarantee, it’s gotten even more sneakerhead-friendly. Before they’re shipped to you, every pair of authenticated sneakers goes through a thorough vetting process as part of a partnership with Sneaker Con. All sneakers $100 or over ($300 or over preowned) are inspected at a state-of-the-art facility, where the top experts in the industry check out every detail of the product and make sure everything is up to snuff and where and what it’s supposed to be. That includes the shoe, the box and the accessories. Only once every little thing has been proven legit do the authenticators attach an eBay Authenticity Guarantee tag to the pair. That special, NFC-enabled tag is activated with a digital stamp and customized with each pair’s details — kind of like microchipping a beloved pet. You can access your authenticity details simply by holding your NFC-enabled device near the tag. Rare, retro or just released, your next pair of guaranteed-authentic clean walks is on eBay.
Authentication works in reverse too, meaning sellers can also conduct their business and be assured they won’t be scammed by unscrupulous buyers. If a pair of verified sneakers is returned, they go straight to the authentication center first, where the Sneaker Con experts make sure you’re getting back exactly what you sold and aren’t being swindled with a lesser-lookalike switch. You can sell sneakers of $100 or more for free and be assured you’re going to find the widest possible buying audience: 183 million potential customers. With a buyer base like that, and backed by eBay’s Authentication Guarantee, you’re going to be in charge of your own selling experience.
The art of collecting sneakers is a lifestyle that demands passion, smarts and a lot of time and energy. Let eBay take care of checking all the boxes when it comes to authentication. Use your time and energy more wisely on everything else, like on enjoying the thrill of the pursuit — not the tedium of the paperwork.