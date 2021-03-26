(CNN) —

With the arrival of spring, we see the Easter holiday on the horizon, and what better way to celebrate than a bright and beautiful arrangement?

We know it’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the choices out there, but no need to stress about the details. We’ve scoured all our favorite online florists and below, you’ll find beautiful blooms for every florals fan in your contacts.

Dreamscape (starting at $49; bouqs.com)

This bouquet of pink and ivory roses with carnations, hydrangea and eucalyptus is the stuff their spring dreams are made of.

The Beatrix ($75; urbanstems.com)

For people who love Easter, it doesn’t get much cuter than this orchid in a bunny-eared vase and a box of chocolates. Better yet: Use code CNNBLOOM20 to score 20% off now through May 10.

Easter Sentiment Lily Plant (starting at $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

The lily, a sweetly fragrant flower, is a traditional symbol of Easter. This plant arrives nestled in a sweet woven basket, and is sure to bring tidings of spring.

The Spring Refresh ($160; urbanstems.com)

Spring looks so sophisticated with this deep purple rose and mums bouquet featuring pops of delicate anemones arranged in a sleek charcoal vase.

Spring Sensation (starting at $99.99; 1800flowers.com)

Wow them with this extravagant arrangement of peach roses, orange and pink tulips, mini sunflowers, pink larkspur and blue delphinium, all accented with assorted greenery.

The Jansen ($58; urbanstems.com)

If there’s one thing that says spring, it’s yellow tulips, and these are simply gorgeous.

One Dozen Purple Roses ($34.99, double them for $20 more: fromyouflowers.com)

Make an impact with this bouquet of lush purple roses tucked into a cheery purple vase.

Buttercream (starting at $49; bouqs.com)

Pro tip: If you haven’t shopped at Bouqs before, enter your email for 20% off this absolutely gorgeous mix of antique carnations with yellow and peach roses.

Double the Purple Iris ($83; urbanstems.com)

With vibrant pops of purple, yellow and white, this is the bold centerpiece that will look gorgeous amongst a spread of ham and dyed Easter eggs.

Garden Glam Bouquet (starting at $65; proflowers.com)

Go seriously glam with this lavish arrangement of pink and coral flowers with fragrant eucalyptus accents.

Can’t celebrate with your family this year? Send this bright bouquet that will delight kids of all ages — and be the perfect centerpiece for Easter brunch.

The Mimosa ($80; urbanstems.com)

This big, bright, bold yellow bouquet packed with roses and snapdragons is the perfect way to celebrate spring.

Stunning Pink and White Lilies ($35.99, originally $42.74, additional $12.99 for photo vase; fromyouflowers.com)

If you can’t be there for the celebrations this year, send this charming reminder that you miss them. Pink and white lilies symbolize the season, and then just upload a photo for a personal touch.

Beautiful Spirit Basket (starting at $75; proflowers.com)

Let them know you’re thinking of them at Easter with this bright arrangement featuring carnations, roses, lilies and Fuji mum, all sitting in a charming basket.

Easter Egg Basket (starting at $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

Deliver happiness in a basket with this floral version of a classic Easter basket, filled with fresh picked pastel blooms.

Pastel Posy Bouquet (starting at $49.99; 1800flowers.com)

This bouquet of blooms in shades of pink, yellow, purple and green arrives in a cute peach quartz mason jar, creating the perfect complement of spring colors.

Red Prayer Plant ($35; bloomscape.com)

Celebrate the rebirth with this two-toned plant that brings the outdoors inside. It’s easy to care for — just keep it in the sun and water once a week — and is pet-friendly.

Sorbet Bouquet (starting at $60; proflowers.com)

Serving up fresh blooms for the spring season, this arrangement features roses, spider mums, carnations and poms in a whitewashed wooden box.