This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Instant Pots at Walmart, a discounted Loftie alarm clock and savings on final sale styles from Adidas. All that and more below.

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering 50% off hundreds of final sale styles through March 31. The discount on these last chance looks, including favorites for men and women like Ultraboost 20sShoes, Essentials 3-Stripes tops, Cross Up 365 Shorts and more, will be automatically applied at checkout to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Loftie is here to replace your smartphone as your alarm clock. Snag the sleek, smart device for just $129 (this discount is automatically applied at checkout), down from its usual price of $165. Not only does it wake you up and wind you down with tons of soothing sounds, it also features wellness content like built-in meditations, white noise capabilities, a nightlight and more snooze-worthy (in a good way!) features. Read more about Loftie in our full review here.

Brooklinen’s last sale is particularly…comforting. The internet’s favorite bedding brand has kicked off its Annual Comforter Savings Event, featuring 15% off all down and down-alternative comforters and 10% off everything else sitewide. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up some new lightweight spring bedding — and a good excuse to revamp everything else in your bedroom too.

Instant Pot Duo

Whether you’re a big Disney fan or just a fan of making fast, easy meals, this Instant Pot deal is for you. Right now, Walmart is marking down two 6-quart Instant Pot Duos to just $59, and both are decorated with red or white illustrations of everyone’s favorite rodent, Mickey Mouse.

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this multicooker does the job of seven different kitchen appliances. It’s not just a pressure cooker; it’s also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you’ll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you’re hungry for more info, out our full review of the Instant Pot here.

Macy’s is marking down over 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the VIP Sale. Use code VIP to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods, like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer, a Sealy Posturepedic mattress, a Nespresso (that happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s End of Season Sale is on, with nearly 30,000 clearance items going for up to 70% off through March 28. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to scroll through the thousands of on-sale items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Under Armour

Gear up for warm-weather workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s current sale. Starting today, you can take 25% off more 2,000 spring workout styles for men and women, including tees, shorts and even sneakers. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s Surprise 30% Off Sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage. Just be sure to shop this ultra rare sale, which lasts through March 30, sooner rather than later; certain bags and colorways are likely to sell out fast.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. Back down to $169.99 from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Overstock

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K ($17.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type-A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now it’s just under $20 at Amazon — that’s a little over $20 off its usual price.

Levi’s

Spring calls for a fresh pair of jeans, plus myriad other wardrobe updates. Luckily, Levi’s latest flash sale is on, so you can take an extra 50% off clearance styles. Just use promo code PLUS50 at checkout, and load up on denim, tees, jackets and other classics from the brand.

Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,998, originally $2,499.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. At about $500 off, the Sony A8H 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds ($74.99, originally $179.99; ebay.com)

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now you can score a refurbished pair from eBay for just $74.99, down from the list price of $179.99. We named this model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training. Not into a refurb? You can also get a new pair in navy on Amazon for $139.99, the lowest price we’ve seen.

