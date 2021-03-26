New Zealand's Catholic Church apologizes to survivors of abuse

Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand's Catholic Church formally apologized on Friday to the survivors of abuse within the church and said its systems and culture must change.

Cardinal John Dew, who is the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington and Metropolitan of New Zealand, made the apology at the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand.

"Today, recognizing the importance of this moment, I apologize to you, on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa New Zealand," said Cardinal Dew, who is also the president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

"I also apologize to you on behalf of those who preceded us as bishops and congregational leaders. We offer no excuses for their actions, or for ours, that have caused you harm."

Cardinal Dew's comments in Auckland was part of witness statements being recorded from faith-based institutions at the Abuse in Care inquiry that is underway to resolve historic and current abuse claims.

