"I'm always chased away and victimized," says shopper told his traditional clothing is 'indecent' in South Africa mall

(CNN) A South African cultural activist says he is still reeling from the humiliation meted out to him for donning traditional attire to a shopping mall in a suburb of Johannesburg.

Thando Mahlangu, 35, an avid promoter of the Ndebele ethnic minority group, told CNN Friday that he was asked to leave Clicks -- a pharmacy chain store at Boulders Shopping Center -- by center manager Jose Maponyane, who disapproved of his local outfit.

Maponyane had been seen in a video shared on social media Wednesday, asking Mahlangu to leave the mall for dressing "indecently."

"We've got the right of admission, I don't condone this in my mall ... It's a public mall, you're dressed indecently," Maponyane, the center manager, was heard saying in a video that sparked outrage among locals after it went viral on the internet.

Saddest reality in Africa, I was subjected to inside the @Clicks_SA store at The Boulders Shopping Center. By the center manager, who said it was his shopping complex. I was told that I'm wearing inappropriate I must go & Omega risk solutions harassed me #NdebeleTwitter pic.twitter.com/klzmTQspJO — #WeNeedAmaNdebeleOnTV (@thandomahlangu_) March 24, 2021

Mahlangu told CNN that he had gone to the center accompanied by a female Ndebele activist, Nqobile Masuku, whom he described as "a friend and business partner," to shop for toiletries and also sit down to a meal at a restaurant on the premises.

