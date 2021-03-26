Cairo (CNN) At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured after two trains collided in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said Friday.

Thirty-six ambulances were immediately dispatched to the incident, transporting the dead and injured to four hospitals, according to a statement by ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

There have been numerous train collisions and accidents on Egypt's railway system in past years, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

The damaged train cars after the passenger trains collided near Tahta.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.