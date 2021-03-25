Q&A: What Europe expects from Joe Biden

This was excerpted from the March 25 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Biden will on Thursday join a virtual summit meeting of EU leaders in the most significant effort yet to heal the trans-Atlantic estrangement caused by Trump's presidency. Meanwhile asked The Atlantic Council's Nicholas Dungan in The Hague about Europe's expectations for the Biden administration and for cooperation in dealing with China's rise.

Are the Europeans ready to trust Biden when he says "America is back"?

"They want to trust him and they want America back. Europeans also know the US has a lot of work to do to put its own house in order. Biden has recognized, especially in his article in Foreign Affairs , that a strong America abroad requires a strong America at home, with a great deal of catching-up to do. His domestic policy proposals show that."

Does Europe really believe the Trump era is over — or are there fears that the populist tide could rise again?

"Yes to both. The Trump era is over for four years but Europeans know that more people voted for Trump than any other US presidential candidate ever, except Biden himself. It's obvious to everyone in policy circles in Europe that America's divisions are deep and difficult. Biden isn't doing 'America First' but his policy is 'Americans First.' That makes total sense. It's why he was elected. Europeans get that.

