The week in 43 photos

People walk out of a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store after a mass shooting there on Monday, March 22. Ten people were killed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old suspect, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Chet Strange/Getty Images

A large container ship got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal on Tuesday, March 23, halting marine traffic through one of the busiest waterways in the world. The ship ran aground after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. © Cnes 2021, Distribution Airbus DS

Joe Bryant Jr., a Norfolk State basketball player, reacts after his team's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20. See the best photos from March Madness Sarah Stier/Getty Images

People survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down just south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, March 25. Multiple tornadoes were reported in the state. Butch Dill/AP

US President Joe Biden holds his first formal White House news conference on Thursday, March 25. He stepped into a swirl of issues that have bubbled up at the two-month mark of his presidency. Evan Vucci/AP

Smoke billows at the site of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Monday, March 22. A fire swept through the camp, killing at least 11 people. Stringer/Reuters

Beachgoers are seen in Miami on Monday, March 22. Miami Beach was forced to extend a curfew and state of emergency, possibly for several weeks, after city police struggled to control shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of spring breakers over the weekend, Mayor Dan Gelber said on Monday. Calla Kessler/The New York Times/Redux

Adam Scott plays a tee shot during the first round of the Honda Classic, a PGA Tour event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, March 18. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A scrum of Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils is seen in front of goal during an NHL game in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, March 20. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, March 19. See more photos from the US-Mexico border Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Thein Zaw, a journalist with the Associated Press, waves after being released from a prison in Yangon, Myanmar, on Wednesday, March 24. He was detained last month while covering an anti-coup protest in the country. AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters on Wednesday, March 24, after the country's fourth election in two years. Exit poll projections by the three main Israeli TV networks all point toward a period of renewed political deadlock. Maya Alleruzzo/AP

A patient is intubated at a hospital in São Leopoldo, Brazil, on Tuesday, March 23. Brazil is gripped by a devastating new surge in Covid-19 cases. Daniel Marenco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kim Janey is joined by her 6-year-old granddaughter, Rosie, as she is sworn in as Boston's acting mayor on Wednesday, March 24. She's Boston's first Black and female mayor. She is replacing Marty Walsh, who resigned to become US secretary of labor. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Buildings are partially submerged by floodwaters outside of Sydney on Wednesday, March 24. Thousands of people have evacuated their homes in the Australian state of New South Wales. Lukas Coch/Pool/AP

A remote-controlled robot takes a throat swab at a hospital in Tanta, Egypt, on Saturday, March 20. The robot prototype is part of a project to assist physicians in testing patients for Covid-19. Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Connecticut's Aaliyah Edwards is defended by Syracuse's Emily Engstler, left, and Digna Strautmane during an NCAA Tournament game on Tuesday, March 23. See the best photos from the tournament Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Four students from the University of Colorado embrace one another Tuesday, March 23, outside the grocery store where 10 people were killed a day earlier in Boulder, Colorado. Rachel Woolf/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The sun rises over the the Taunus mountain range near Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday, March 20. Michael Probst/AP

In this photo, released on Monday, March 22, the world-famous humanoid robot Sophia paints a self-portrait in Hong Kong. It sold at auction for more than $668,000. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The giant panda Huan Huan is seen on an operating table in Saint-Aignan, France, on Sunday, March 21. Vets were artificially inseminating her to improve her changes of getting pregnant. Giant pandas have a very short window for breeding. Females are only able to become pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year. Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

Contractors remove security fencing around the Ellipse, just south of the White House, on Wednesday, March 24. The fencing was erected last summer during Black Lives Matter protests. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Japanese soccer player Azusa Iwashimizu carries the Olympic torch as the traditional torch relay began in Naraha, Japan, on Thursday, March 25. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta on Sunday, March 21. Eight people were killed after shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is the suspect in the shootings. Chang W. Lee/The New York Times/Redux

A fan practices his pitch on the concourse while attending a spring-training baseball game in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday, March 22. Ashley Landis/AP

Men pray during the funeral of Khin Myo Chit, a 7-year-old girl who was shot in her home by Myanmar's security forces on Tuesday, March 23. The girl was killed during a military raid, according to the Reuters news agency and the advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. She's the youngest victim yet in the military's bloody crackdown on civilians who oppose the February 1 coup. Stringer/Reuters

Ohio University fans react as they watch the school's basketball team compete in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20. The Bobcats upset Virginia in a first-round matchup. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Television screens in Seoul, South Korea, show file footage of a North Korean missile launch. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Thursday, March 25 — its second such launch in less than a week. Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hikers watch lava flow from a volcano on Sunday, March 21, two days after it erupted on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula. Jeremie Richard/AFP/Getty Images

Richmond's Rebecca Miller tries to mark the ball during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Sunday, March 21. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A toy motorbike and other belongings are placed inside a coffin with 15-year-old Aung Kaung Htet during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday, March 21. Aung was killed when military junta forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in Yangon. The New York Times/Redux

Men throw colored powder at one another during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon, India, on Wednesday, March 24. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring. K. K. Arora/Reuters

Police march toward demonstrators who were upset that officials were shutting down a homeless encampment in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles on Thursday, March 25. The police department said in a statement that "there were verbal confrontations" but the demonstration "remained a largely peaceful protest." Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery is defended by Oregon's LJ Figueroa during an NCAA Tournament game on Monday, March 22. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

An airliner lands at the international airport in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, March 19. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Jessi Duran looks through a window at the body of her aunt who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, March 23. Matias Delacroix/AP

Damian Lillard is reflected on plexiglass as he warms up for an NBA game in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, March 23. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Tercio Galdino and his wife, Alicea, wear astronaut costumes to protect themselves from Covid-19 as they walk along the Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, March 20. Bruna Prado/AP

Iraqi Kurds carry torches up Kali mountain to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in Akre, Iraq, on Saturday, March 20. Sam Tarling/Getty Images

A parakeet eats a cherry blossom at a park in London on Friday, March 19. Toby Melville/Reuters

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe injured Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar on this play during a Europa League match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, March 18. Roofe received a red card for the challenge, which he later said was an accident. Kolar suffered a fractured skull. Andrew Milligan/Pool/AFP/Getty Images