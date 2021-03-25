A college player dies in a car crash, three days after playing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

(CNN) Just days after playing in the NCAA tournament, Oscar Frayer, a forward on the men's basketball team at Grand Canyon University, died Tuesday in a vehicle accident near Lodi, California, the school's athletics department said Thursday.

Frayer, 23, his older sister Andrea Moore, and a friend died in the crash, the Antelopes' athletics department said. The third person was not identified yet by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office, according to the athletics department.

Grand Canyon, seeded 15th in the NCAA tournament, lost to No. 2 seed Iowa in the round of 64 on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Frayer scored eight points in his final game. This was Grand Canyon's first men's NCAA tournament appearance.

After the game, Frayer tweeted , "I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it's been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it's love FOREVER. 4 Gone"

His dad died in a car accident

Read More