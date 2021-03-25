A printout of George Floyd's toxicology report was found on a Black History display at Duke University, insinuating that he deserved to die

(CNN) A flier insinuating that George Floyd's death was because of drugs appeared on a Black History Month display at Duke University, causing a school-wide investigation into what officials are calling an "act of bias."

The flier, an apparent printout of George Floyd's toxicology report, appeared Saturday, Duke University confirmed, on a Black History Month display honoring Black victims of police violence. The report included handwritten remarks in a pink pen, reading: "Mix of drugs presents in difficulty breathing! Overdose? Good Man? Use of fake currency is a felony!"

George Floyd died last year, after police officers in Minnesota kneeled on his neck for about 8 minutes.

Matt Mohn, a first-year student at Duke, told CNN he found the flier on Saturday around noon. After he alerted his resident adviser, he said the flier was taken down 30 minutes later. He called the act "audacious."

"All of a sudden, someone comes up and is essentially sticking a thumb in the face of every Black person, saying his life didn't matter, that he wasn't a good person, because of one $20 bill," Mohn said. "I was just really really surprised by it, that someone would put that much effort into trying to strip someone of their humanity for no reason."

