After she laid her husband to rest, an elderly woman got a letter in the mail threatening Asian Americans

(CNN) Claudia Choi says that after her father was laid to rest, her elderly mother received a "cruel" letter in the mail threatening Asian Americans.

"I was angry. It fired me up," she told CNN. "It didn't make me want to cry because my tears are saved for (the) loss of my dad. But it made me want to let people know this is happening."

Byong Choi passed away on February 24 and his funeral was on Friday, Choi said.

Seal Beach police said they received a call on Monday about a resident in the retirement community Leisure World who had received a threatening letter.

Read More