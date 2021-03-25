Vasek Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

Canadian Vasek Pospisil apologized for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world No. 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players."

"For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?" Pospisil said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, threatening to sue the ATP if he was defaulted.

