Champion snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche

(CNN) Former world champion snowboarder Julie Pomagalski has died in an avalanche at the age of 40.

Pomagalski was killed on Tuesday morning in Uri canton, Switzerland, a spokesperson from the French Ministry for Sports told CNN via email Thursday.

She was descending the Gemsstock mountain along with three other people at the time of the accident, the spokesperson added.

Local police in Uri canton published a statement confirming the death of two unidentified individuals in an avalanche Tuesday.

The reason for the avalanche is not known, said police, who sent a rescue team including a helicopter and two avalanche search dogs.

Read More