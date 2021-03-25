Jordan police detain scores of activists, break up protests

Amman, Jordan (CNN) Jordanian riot police on Wednesday broke up protests in Amman and other cities called to mark the 10th anniversary of Arab Spring pro-democracy demonstrations, and authorities detained tens of activists, witnesses said.

Police in Amman handcuffed several people who defied a government ban on protests and rounded up others who approached the Dakhiliya roundabout, witnesses said. There was heavy security presence, and dozens of anti-riot vehicles encircled the major artery to stop any gathering.

"This is Jordanian democracy," shouted one of the protesters. Other activists demanded an end to emergency laws introduced with the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.

Witnesses said small protests were broken up in several cities across the country and prominent activists were arrested.

Jordan's disparate opposition groups had called for a large demonstration in Dakhiliya roundabout, the site of large protests in 2011 demanding regime change during the Arab Spring that shook governments from Tunisia to the Gulf.

