Using the sounds we miss to find comfort and community during a pandemic

(CNN) When the pandemic hit, the partners behind Maverick, a local bar in Monterrey, Mexico, found their business empty. In response, Oscar Romo and René Cárdenas adapted to a new model many bars have turned to -- delivery cocktails -- to support their struggling staff.

"But that's not really what the bar is about. There's a line that Oscar came up with, when he founded the bar. In Spanish it is 'Maverick, un lugar de encuentros.' That means, Maverick is a place for encounters," said Cárdenas, the bar's marketing partner of the bar.

That's how the duo came up with the idea for I Miss My Bar , a free, interactive website launched in June 2020 with the goal of bringing the atmosphere of the bar into the homes of Maverick's locked-down delivery customers. The key to this strategy? Sound.

From its landing page, I Miss My Bar offers users several auditory options, such as "bartender working," "people talking" and "street ambience," to re-create the experience of being out for a drink.

Some of the sounds evoke references only Monterrey locals will recognize -- like the voice of a particular man selling bread on the street. But the site has found a global audience, drawing 2 million sessions in February alone.

