Using the sounds we miss to find comfort and community during a pandemic

(CNN)When the pandemic hit, the partners behind Maverick, a local bar in Monterrey, Mexico, found their business empty. In response, Oscar Romo and René Cárdenas adapted to a new model many bars have turned to -- delivery cocktails -- to support their struggling staff.
"But that's not really what the bar is about. There's a line that Oscar came up with, when he founded the bar. In Spanish it is 'Maverick, un lugar de encuentros.' That means, Maverick is a place for encounters," said Cárdenas, the bar's marketing partner of the bar.
That's how the duo came up with the idea for I Miss My Bar, a free, interactive website launched in June 2020 with the goal of bringing the atmosphere of the bar into the homes of Maverick's locked-down delivery customers. The key to this strategy? Sound.
From its landing page, I Miss My Bar offers users several auditory options, such as "bartender working," "people talking" and "street ambience," to re-create the experience of being out for a drink.
Some of the sounds evoke references only Monterrey locals will recognize -- like the voice of a particular man selling bread on the street. But the site has found a global audience, drawing 2 million sessions in February alone.
Other sites, including Poolside FM and The Sound of Colleagues, have similarly sought to fill the relative quiet many have experienced at home since Covid-19 drove people away from their favorite communal spaces over the past year.
Creators of the different sites said sound has a unique way of inviting in pre-pandemic life and post-pandemic hope, and can even make people feel less lonely. Experts, however, have said the science behind the appeal of these tools may not be quite so simple.
Sound selections
Created by the Sweden-based sound studio Red Pipe Studios, Sound of Colleagues replicates the atmosphere of a typical office environment through audio. It includes coworkers typing on a keyboard, a bubbling coffee machine and even room tone -- which is the silence of a room, similar to white noise.
About 1.7 million people have tuned in to this free webpage since the start of the pandemic, according to Tobias Norman, founder and head of production of Red Pipe Studios.
"I think that we as humans are a bit programmed to actually live in groups ... and somehow I think these really familiar sounds that we created, it kind of tricks the mind; you feel like you are among others and that seems to ease the anxiety," Norman said. "This is quite a big thing for us, because we have dedicated our whole life to sound."
The owners of Maverick Bar said they chose sound as opposed to creating a visual experience because the latter might require virtual reality technology and would feel less organic. They started with 20 different sounds before narrowing it down to just seven.
"Sound can fill a room with a digital tool, in a really natural way," Cárdenas said. "And the only thing you have to do is maybe close your eyes -- as simple as that."
About 30% of site users are return visitors who come back to I Miss My Bar regularly as a form of company or sound therapy, he said.
Brand consultant Andrea Hernández, who has worked from home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, during the pandemic, is one of these regulars.
"Imissmybar.com is the best productivity hack working from home, (it) hits incredibly good when listening in the afternoon," she said. "I like to visualize myself at a crowded bar, something I'm deeply nostalgic for, having not stepped into one in a year."
After she shared the I Miss My Bar tool on Twitter, thousands liked and reshared her post. She said the