How boys suffer from gender stereotypes — author Emma Brown weighs in

By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Updated 4:21 AM ET, Thu March 25, 2021

Author and photographer Kate T. Parker captured the spirited individuality of her subjects in &quot;The Heart of a Boy.&quot; Featured here are seven of those boys who shared their thoughts with Parker. &quot;Playing the piano helps me express my feelings.&quot; -- Alexander L., age 12.
Author and photographer Kate T. Parker captured the spirited individuality of her subjects in "The Heart of a Boy." Featured here are seven of those boys who shared their thoughts with Parker. "Playing the piano helps me express my feelings." -- Alexander L., age 12.
&quot;When I get bored, I bite my nails. When there are times when I&#39;m doing nothing, I try to do something.&quot; -- Jaice, age 7.
"When I get bored, I bite my nails. When there are times when I'm doing nothing, I try to do something." -- Jaice, age 7.
&quot;I&#39;ve learned that you&#39;ve got to make the most of everything and have fun where you can. I appreciate the simple things like going outside in my yard and running around.&quot; -- Jude, age 13.
"I've learned that you've got to make the most of everything and have fun where you can. I appreciate the simple things like going outside in my yard and running around." -- Jude, age 13.
&quot;I am not the fastest or the strongest. I don&#39;t like to play sports that much. But I love making art. There are so many things to draw.&quot; -- Mahin, age 7.
"I am not the fastest or the strongest. I don't like to play sports that much. But I love making art. There are so many things to draw." -- Mahin, age 7.
&quot;When I&#39;m drawing, my characters come alive, and it&#39;s as if they are right there speaking directly to me.&quot; -- NIcholas, age 13.
"When I'm drawing, my characters come alive, and it's as if they are right there speaking directly to me." -- NIcholas, age 13.
&quot;I prefer to be my own self because when I am ... I just am.&quot; -- Oisin, age 6.
"I prefer to be my own self because when I am ... I just am." -- Oisin, age 6.
