New legislation would reduce toxic heavy metals in baby food

Because rice takes up arsenic more readily than other grains, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at the effects of long-term exposure to very low amounts of arsenic in rice and rice products. Rice's importance as a staple in regions around the world makes it a priority for food researchers.In April, the FDA proposed a limit of 100 parts per billion of inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal.Click through the gallery for more foods that can contain traces of arsenic, according to studies.