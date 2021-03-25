New legislation would reduce toxic heavy metals in baby food
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 6:30 PM ET, Thu March 25, 2021
Because rice takes up arsenic more readily than other grains, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at the effects of long-term exposure to very low amounts of arsenic in rice and rice products. Rice's importance as a staple in regions around the world makes it a priority for food researchers.
In a 2012 study by researchers at Dartmouth College, products that listed organic brown rice syrup as a primary ingredient, such as some toddler formulas and cereal bars, tested positive for higher levels of arsenic than products that didn't contain the ingredient or contained less of it.
The Dartmouth study tested two toddler formulas that listed organic brown rice syrup as a primary ingredient and 15 that did not. The study found that the formulas in which the syrup was a primary ingredient contained 20 times more arsenic than the other formulas. The baby pictured above is not associated with the study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed in 2013 to limit the amount of inorganic arsenic in apple juice to 10 parts per billion, the same level set for water. Because arsenic-based pesticides were commonly used in U.S. agricultural production up until 1970, trace levels of arsenic can be detected in some agricultural settings, which could lead to small amounts of arsenic in certain foods and beverages, including apples, according to the FDA.