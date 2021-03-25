CNN 10 - March 26, 2021

Story highlights
1. What new restriction did Olympic organizers announce last weekend with regard to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, which are scheduled to begin in July?
2. In what nation did a surfer's long-lost board drift 1,700 miles after he lost it, eventually being picked up by fishermen and later returned to the owner?
3. What Australian state grappled with record-breaking flooding this week, after struggling with record-breaking bushfires in the 2019-2020 fire season?
4. Along with a trove of artifacts dating back 3,000 years, a gold mask was recently discovered in a ceremonial "pit" in the central part of what nation?
5. What industry, which uses about 12 percent of the computer chips produced worldwide, is seeing production delays because of difficulty acquiring semiconductors?
6. In what European island nation is a "relatively small" volcanic eruption attracting onlookers and tourists -- some of whom have been recorded cooking hot dogs over lava?
7. In what nation would you find the Suez Canal, which was blocked this week when a cargo ship ran aground during high winds and a sandstorm?
8. Name one of the two materials that account for the largest percentages of waste found in U.S. landfills.
9. Ingenuity, a $23 million drone designed to test helicopter flights on Mars, is carrying a piece of what historic aircraft?
10. Name the rainforest that runs down the eastern coast of Brazil into Argentina and is the subject of reforestation efforts, as it's only a fraction of the size it used to be.
