Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished pair of AirPods Pro, a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and savings at Under Armour. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Woot! today only. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $159.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition, with batteries guaranteed to function at a minimum of 85% capacity. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

PHOTO: Dyson Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s End of Season Sale is on, with nearly 30,000 clearance items going for up to 70% off through March 28. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to scroll through the thousands of on-sale items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

PHOTO: Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for warm-weather workouts (and lounging around the house) at Under Armour’s current sale. Starting today, you can take 25% off more 2,000 spring workout styles for men and women, including tees, shorts and even sneakers. And perhaps most exciting, the activewear brand’s highly rated (and editor-favorite) Sportsmask face mask is included in the promo at two for $40.

PHOTO: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung’s Spring Discover Event is on, and each day, the tech giant is marking down a new coveted device to a stunningly low price. Today, the honor falls to the Galaxy Tab S7+. You can snag the Mystic Silver version of the tablet for as low as $155 with an eligible trade in. We named the similar Galaxy Tab S7 our favorite tablet for Android users, but based on this promo, you may want to spring for this model instead. Check out our full review of both tablets here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Away

PHOTO: Away Away

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s Surprise 30% Off Sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage. Just be sure to shop this ultra rare sale, which lasts through March 30, sooner rather than later; certain bags and colorways are likely to sell out fast.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max ($169.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. Back down to $169.99 from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Overstock

PHOTO: Overstock Overstock

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K ($17.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Best Buy Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K

Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type-A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now it’s just under $20 at Amazon — that’s a little over $20 off its usual price.

Levi’s

PHOTO: Levi's Levi's

Spring calls for a fresh pair of jeans, plus myriad other wardrobe updates. Luckily, Levi’s latest flash sale is on, so you can take an extra 50% off clearance styles. Just use promo code PLUS50 at checkout, and load up on denim, tees, jackets and other classics from the brand.

Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,998, originally $2,499.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Best Buy Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. At about $500 off, the Sony A8H 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints

Hanging art on your walls is an easy way to upgrade your space, and this is the perfect time to add a few new prints to your gallery wall in progress. Rifle Paper Co., one of the most beloved stationery, art and decor brands, is hosting its annual BOGO Art Prints Sale, so you can pick up two whimsical prints for the price of one through March 24.

Prints start at just $24, and you can choose your preferred size. There’s also the option to add a frame in one of five finishes for $65 and up. (Framed prints will ship in two to three weeks.) The two-for-one discount will be applied at checkout.

Life Is Good

PHOTO: Life Is Good Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds ($74.99, originally $179.99; ebay.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now you can score a refurbished pair from eBay for just $74.99, down from the list price of $179.99. We named this model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training. Not into a refurb? You can also get a new pair in navy on Amazon for $139.99, the lowest price we’ve seen.

