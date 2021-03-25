Grieving family of young girl shot dead by Myanmar's military forced into hiding

(CNN) The family of a young girl killed in her home by Myanmar's security forces say they have gone into hiding and dare not return for fear of being targeted by the military.

"They shot her as she leaned towards my chest. I ran and was carrying her and could not even take a look at them (security forces) after she was shot," her father told Reuters.

Khin Myo Chit was rushed to an emergency clinic, one of many set up by doctors and nurses to care for protesters unable to attend hospitals now occupied by the military.

The doctor who received her said the girl had already died before she arrived at the clinic at around 6 p.m. local time. "We couldn't do anything to save her life," said the doctor.

"Why did they (soldiers) shoot her to death, for what crime? And what sin have we committed?" the girl's sister said from an undisclosed location. "What have we done? And what has the child done?"

CNN is not naming the father, sister or doctor for security reasons.

While in the house, the sister said security forces took away her brother. They have no information as to his whereabouts or even if he is alive.

"He was arrested by the military and (we're) not sure whether he is alive or not. We have no information from him yet," she said.

"We dare not go home till now and are still in hiding," she said. "There are still soldiers and police in our house."

This undated handout picture shows 6-year-old Khin Myo Chit who was shot at her home during protests against military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar.

More than 20 children killed

Myanmar was thrown into turmoil when the military, headed by coup leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, seized power last month, overturning a democratic election, detaining civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi , and establishing a ruling military junta.

Anti-coup protests and strikes have since gripped the nation but are being violently suppressed by the junta's police forces and military soldiers, with widespread reports of shootings, enforced disappearances and torture of political prisoners.

At least 320 people have been killed in the bloody crackdown, according to advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), though activists say the death toll is likely much higher. More than 20 of those deaths are children, humanitarian organization Save the Children said.

Many residents in towns and cities across the country live in fear of being dragged out of their homes in nighttime raids by security forces. Almost 3,000 people have been detained since February 1, according to AAPP. Many of them are young people and students and their families often have no idea where they are being held or what condition they are in.

Families of the dead are also worried soldiers will return to seize the body of their loved ones, as they have done before . It's not clear why the junta would want the bodies, but some families suspect they want to cover up the military's role in their deaths.

Worried the military would attempt to seize Khin Myo Chit's body, her sister said they had difficulty burying her according to the Muslim tradition.

"We have to bury her without letting everyone know (and) we couldn't go with funeral cars as we worried they might steal her body, we could only use the house cars for her funeral," she said.

"When we got to the cemetery, a few people were there so we had to hide her body, we had to wait until they were gone and only when no one was around could we bury her."

The family have been unable to mourn the young child properly. Instead, they have been forced to leave their home and keep watching over their shoulders, terrified they may be picked up by junta forces.

"It's not surprising at all that soldiers are also willing to seize protesters' bodies to short circuit efforts to mourn them, and recognize them as martyrs," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.