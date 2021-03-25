Grieving family of young girl shot dead by Myanmar's military forced into hiding

(CNN) The family of a young girl killed in her home by Myanmar's security forces say they have gone into hiding and dare not return for fear of being targeted by the military.

crackdown. Khin Myo Chit was shot dead in her father's arms after security forces kicked down the door to their home in the city of Mandalay on Tuesday. She is the youngest victim yet in the military's post-coupcrackdown. Earlier reports said Khin Myo Chit was 7 years old , but her family confirmed Thursday she was only 6.

"They shot her as she leaned towards my chest. I ran and was carrying her and could not even take a look at them (security forces) after she was shot," her father told Reuters.

Khin Myo Chit was rushed to an emergency clinic, one of many set up by doctors and nurses to care for protesters unable to attend hospitals now occupied by the military.

The doctor who received her said the girl had already died before she arrived at the clinic at around 6 p.m. local time. "We couldn't do anything to save her life," said the doctor.