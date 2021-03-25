We met deported migrants at the border. Some say they're ready to cross again

Reynosa, Mexico (CNN)Carlos Cocoy stands beside a group of migrants taking shelter under a bridge at the border as the hot sun beats down.
He and his son were just deported. Already, he's trying to figure out how to cross into the US again.
"I'm going to try to go back to the United States, because things are more difficult in Guatemala," he says. "I have five children I have to support."
Like many of the migrants who CNN has spoken with in recent days on the border, Cocoy seems stunned by the way US immigration authorities treated him. His voice cracks as he describes how swiftly he was kicked out of the country where he'd hoped to find work to support his family. "They didn't let us through," he says, "and I have to get through."
On the US side of the border, we've seen crowded conditions in detention facilities and large groups of migrants at bus stations after families have been released from custody. But here, on the Mexican side, the scene is dramatically different. Stories like Cocoy's -- and confusion over which migrant families are allowed to stay in the United States and which families get kicked out -- are becoming more common.
While officials are letting unaccompanied minors into the United States to make their case for asylum, and letting some families deemed vulnerable cross, too, the Biden administration has said most adults and families are being expelled under the pandemic public health restrictions that remain in place along the border.
Some of those who are sent to Mexico are likely trying to cross again -- one factor that could be making the numbers of migrants apprehended at the border shoot up.
A few feet away from Cocoy, Samuel Antonio Sarmiento says he's also determined to go back across the border with his son and try again. He says the Biden administration's repeated comments that now is not the time for migrants to travel to the United States aren't convincing.
"I had to migrate because I was assaulted. ... The problem is he (President Joe Biden) doesn't know the situation you're in," Sarmiento says. "I'd rather die here than return to Honduras."
Some deportees say they're shocked and heartbroken
Some migrants tell CNN they're shaken and still trying to sort out their next steps. Many are angry their journey into the US was cut short, worried because they have no place to stay in Mexico and confused because they thought things had changed since President Donald Trump left the White House.
"They (US border authorities) treated us very badly. They didn't even give us the chance to speak," says Ordelina de Leon Lopez. If she'd had a chance to make her case, de Leon says she would have told authorities that one of her daughters had been kidnapped in Guatemala and she fled the country after facing threats.
"The police there never helped me and I'm a single mother. I have three children to take care of," she adds. "I came here thinking that they were going to give me support. But we were surprised to find out, no, they rejected us."
Belinda de Dios Lopez says she's shaking and hasn't eaten in the days since her deportation because she has no money to buy food.
"I came because Mr. Biden said that he was going to give us for 100 days the opportunity to enter," she says. When informed that Biden actually said he would suspend deportations for 100 days, but had warned would-be migrants not to come to the US, she said the President should show more compassion.
"He should be more humanitarian," she says, "because we are all human and we need more humanity."
Carmen Julia sobs, saying she left Guatemala with her daughter in late February and turned herself into the Border Patrol as soon as she arrived in the United States because she was advised that would improve her chances to be allowed to stay in the US. Instead she says she was fingerprinted and returned to Mexico in less than 12 hours.
"I hav