We met deported migrants at the border. Some say they're ready to cross again

Reynosa, Mexico (CNN) Carlos Cocoy stands beside a group of migrants taking shelter under a bridge at the border as the hot sun beats down.

He and his son were just deported. Already, he's trying to figure out how to cross into the US again.

"I'm going to try to go back to the United States, because things are more difficult in Guatemala," he says. "I have five children I have to support."

Like many of the migrants who CNN has spoken with in recent days on the border, Cocoy seems stunned by the way US immigration authorities treated him. His voice cracks as he describes how swiftly he was kicked out of the country where he'd hoped to find work to support his family. "They didn't let us through," he says, "and I have to get through."

Carlos Cocoy, left, says he will try to cross the Rio Grande again. Returning to Guatemala, he says, isn't an option.

