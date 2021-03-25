British university to return Benin Bronze to Nigeria 'within weeks'

Photos: Cultural herirage looted from the Kingdom of Benin Thousands of objects taken from the Kingdom of Benin in an 1897 expedition are now found in around 160 museums -- and many more private collections -- around the world. This brass leopard was bought by the UK's Pitt Rivers Museum in 1899, and is now held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Cultural herirage looted from the Kingdom of Benin Within months of the raid, some of the Benin Bronzes were on display at the British Museum, which today still holds the largest collection. The bronzes are considered to be some of the finest African artworks ever created, with single pieces selling for millions of dollars. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Cultural herirage looted from the Kingdom of Benin British military leaders inside the royal palace during the looting of the Kingdom of Benin in February 1897. In his new book "The Brutish Museums," Professor Dan Hicks, curator of world archeology at the Pitt Rivers Museum, argues for the restitution of stolen heritage. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Cultural herirage looted from the Kingdom of Benin Rows of artifacts captured in the raid. Several thousand pieces were taken, many of which were shared between officers. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Cultural herirage looted from the Kingdom of Benin Most of the Benin Bronzes were actually made of brass, but the collection also included carved ivory tusks which were targeted for their high value. Hicks writes that in some cases ivory was recycled for piano keys and billiard balls. Hide Caption 5 of 15