New image reveals supermassive black hole's swirling magnetic field

Photos: Wonders of the universe The supermassive black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy, the first to ever be imaged, can now be seen in polarized light. Swirling lines reveal the magnetic field near the edge of the black hole. Hide Caption 1 of 206

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey shows the galaxy J0437+2456, which includes a supermassive black hole at its center that appears to be moving. Hide Caption 2 of 206

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's impression shows how the distant quasar P172+18 and its radio jets may have looked 13 billion years ago. The light from the quasar has taken that long to reach us, so astronomers observed the quasar as it looked in the early universe. Hide Caption 3 of 206

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image shows the vicinity of the Tucana II ultrafaint dwarf galaxy, captured by the SkyMapper telescope. Hide Caption 4 of 206

Photos: Wonders of the universe These images show two giant radio galaxies found with using the MeerKAT telescope. The red in both images shows the radio light being emitted by the galaxies against a background of the sky as it is seen in visible light. Hide Caption 5 of 206