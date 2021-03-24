(CNN) Sedona Prince of the Oregon Ducks drew national attention with a video she posted on social media showing the differences between workout amenities at the NCAA women's basketball tournament and at the men's tournament.

Her video has led to much publicity -- including appearing on CNN multiple times. The attention, Prince admitted Wednesday, made her "extremely nervous" heading into Oregon's first-round game against South Dakota a couple of days ago.

But not only has Prince sparked a dialogue -- the NCAA apologized the day after her video was posted -- but the 6-foot-7-inch forward has backed up her words with her game.

Prince scored 12 points in the Ducks' first-round win against South Dakota. Wednesday, led by Prince's 22 points, No. 6 seed Oregon upset No. 3 seed Georgia in the second round to have the Ducks reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive time, winning 57-50 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Oregon next will face No. 2 seed Louisville on Sunday.

"It makes me want to cry, because I watched since the fourth grade when I started playing basketball of people celebrating these kind of moments in March, how amazing it is to see," said Prince, a redshirt sophomore from Liberty Hill, northwest of Austin.

