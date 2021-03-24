A man drove through a crosswalk during a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally and authorities say they're investigating the incident as a hate crime

(CNN) Authorities in Los Angeles County say they are investigating an incident at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally over the weekend as a potential hate crime.

As demonstrators marched through a crosswalk in the city of Diamond Bar on Sunday to protest racism and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a male suspect drove through a red light at the intersection yelling racist profanities at them, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No one was reported injured.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as a White man in his 50s and said his license plate was captured on video.

"Based on what we have learned, this is being investigated as a hate crime," L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement

In a video of the incident taken by a witness and shared with CNN, a black vehicle is seen making a U-turn through the group of protesters in the crosswalk while the driver yells, "F**k China" and N***er. Another video taken by that witness shows the man yelling similar profanities while his vehicle was pulled over by a sidewalk.