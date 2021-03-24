Atlanta police detain man with six guns, body armor in grocery store

(CNN) A man armed with a rifle entered an Atlanta Publix Supermarket Wednesday in Midtown at Atlantic Station, a commercial and residential area in the city, police said.

A witness saw the man entering "the location openly carrying a rifle and entered the bathroom" and alerted the store management and then notified police, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officers immediately located and detained the man. During the investigation, officers recovered six firearms (two long guns and four pistols) and body armor, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"When the male exited the bathroom, arriving units immediately detained" him, according to a statement from Atlanta Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as Rico Marley, 22. He has been charged with reckless conduct and will be transported to the Fulton County Jail for further processing.

