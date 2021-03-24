Atlanta police detain man with five guns, body armor in grocery store

(CNN) A man armed with a rifle entered an Atlanta Publix Supermarket Wednesday in Midtown at Atlantic Station, a commercial and residential area in the city, police said.

A witness saw the man entering "the location openly carrying a rifle and entered the bathroom" and alerted the store management and then notified police, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officers immediately located and detained the man. During the investigation, officers recovered five firearms (two long guns and three pistols) and body armor, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

"When the male exited the bathroom, arriving units immediately detained" him, according to a statement from Atlanta Police Department.

