Stephanie Flores (she/her) is a Navy veteran and communications manager for Common Defense, a veteran-led grassroots organization that promotes progressive values. She is an advocate in the areas of mental health, racial justice, immigration and power structures, and has served as Congressional Hispanic Caucus Public Policy Fellow, New Leaders Council Dallas Communications Chair, and New Virginia Majority Communications Director. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Over more than three years as a Navy sailor, I bore a burden. I served during a time when the number of women in the armed forces was growing, but still saw firsthand the obstacles that exist for us as we serve our country and make history every day. Ten years removed from my time in active duty, those obstacles -- and my story -- are hardly relics of the past.

I can clearly remember, for example, a supervisor asking what my "Latina stripper name" would be and that it should be something "exotic." I remember questions about supposed sexual favors -- referenced with explicit, sexual language -- I "must have given" in order to earn the qualifications I worked hard to achieve. I even remember the simple degradation of being tasked with the menial work my male counterparts didn't want to do in our ship's workshop. Those were some of the everyday aggressions I faced during my active-duty service, and those are some of the stories that defined my time in the United States Navy.

Looking back on that experience and those conditions, which would be unacceptable in any workplace, I recall approaching a superior to let him know how another supervisor treated me as a sailor, because I was a woman. To my dismay, I was told what many women in the military may have heard themselves: that supervisor "had been in the military for a while," was "well-respected" and, as for me, well, "no one would believe me." Worse yet, even if anyone did, I was told, "nothing would be done about it."

At that moment, I felt discouraged from making a formal report. As a young sailor who didn't fully understand my rights and who had seen how this sort of situation had played out in the past with other female shipmates, I came to terms with the idea that little could -- or would -- be done about my circumstances.

This is the reality facing women throughout the US military even today, and its impact on my physical health and well-being gave me a clear understanding of the dangers of sexism in the military.