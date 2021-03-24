(CNN) Some people may have gained more than 1.5 pounds on average per month during Covid-19 shelter-in-place orders last March and April.

Forty-five out of 50 US state governments issued shelter-in-place orders from March 19 to April 6, 2020, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"On average, they gained about 0.6 pounds every 10 days or 1.8 pounds per month during shelter in place orders," said cardiologist Dr. Gregory Marcus, one of the authors of the research and a professor of medicine at The University of California, San Francisco.

Why people might be gaining weight in the pandemic

This weight gain was irrespective of geographic location or comorbidities, the research found. The study authors said the implementation of shelter-in-place orders also corresponded with a decrease in daily step counts and an increase in self-reported overeating.

These two corresponding factors track with what experts think is behind an increase in weight gain during the pandemic. CNN health and nutrition contributor Lisa Drayer names comfort eating, specifically, as an issue during this stressful time.

During a lockdown, many have turned to high-calorie foods like sweets or pizza to relieve stress when there is little else to do or look forward to, and working from home allows the kitchen to be just within reach all day long.

Just as the pandemic has changed eating habits, it has had an impact on exercise habits, too, according to Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

With the gyms that many relied on closed and people losing out on basic daily physical activity -- like walking from the parking lot to their office -- some people just aren't getting the same level of exercise they did before the shutdown.

If you are reading this and are thinking of your own less-than-ideal habits you picked up over the past year, Drayer said it's not time to guilt yourself.

"Definitely cut yourself a break," Drayer said. "Eating is one of life's pleasures, and the pandemic was so stressful, it's understandable that we ate more of our favorite comfort foods -- and more often and in larger quantities."

However, it's important to recognize unintended health consequences of shelter-in-place orders, the study authors said. They noted that their results show there is a need for strategies to mitigate weight gain as local governments consider their responses to Covid-19 and future pandemics.

If this weight gain is significant and permanent, there could be broader implications to society, according to Drayer.

"It means that there are other, unintended health consequences associated with a pandemic that can complicate an already risky situation," she said.

This is because being obese or overweight may increase risk of severe illness from Covid-19, with obesity potentially tripling the risk of hospitalization due to Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to view these results to address weight gain

This study did have its limitations. The study's sample size was small and not diverse: Of the 269 participants, 77%