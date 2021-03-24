Steve Kerr calls for tougher gun control measures following Boulder shooting

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 8:58 AM ET, Wed March 24, 2021

People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, after a shooting there on Monday, March 22.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, after a shooting there on Monday, March 22.
Hide Caption
1 of 30
Conrad Wright leaves flowers at the scene on Tuesday, the day after the shooting.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
Conrad Wright leaves flowers at the scene on Tuesday, the day after the shooting.
Hide Caption
2 of 30
Caution tape stretches along a makeshift fence Tuesday that was put up around the store&#39;s parking lot.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
Caution tape stretches along a makeshift fence Tuesday that was put up around the store's parking lot.
Hide Caption
3 of 30
Police officers salute as a fellow officer&#39;s body is driven away from the scene on Monday night. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/us/boulder-officer-killed-talley-profile/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Officer Eric Talley,&lt;/a&gt; 51, had been with the department since 2010. He was one of the first officers at the scene, she said.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
Police officers salute as a fellow officer's body is driven away from the scene on Monday night. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been with the department since 2010. He was one of the first officers at the scene, she said.
Hide Caption
4 of 30
A Colorado state trooper salutes as Talley&#39;s body is taken away from the scene.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
A Colorado state trooper salutes as Talley's body is taken away from the scene.
Hide Caption
5 of 30
Police investigate the scene of the shooting.
Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado
Police investigate the scene of the shooting.
Hide Caption
6 of 30
Police units were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:40 p.m. MT, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.
Photos: G