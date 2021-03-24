Steve Kerr calls for tougher gun control measures following Boulder shooting

Photos: Grocery store shooting in Colorado People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, after a shooting there on Monday, March 22. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Conrad Wright leaves flowers at the scene on Tuesday, the day after the shooting.

Caution tape stretches along a makeshift fence Tuesday that was put up around the store's parking lot.

Police officers salute as a fellow officer's body is driven away from the scene on Monday night. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been with the department since 2010. He was one of the first officers at the scene, she said.

A Colorado state trooper salutes as Talley's body is taken away from the scene.

Police investigate the scene of the shooting.