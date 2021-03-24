(CNN) Cesare Prandelli has stepped down from his position as head coach of Serie A side Fiorentina, saying that a "dark cloud" has developed inside of him.

In a moving open letter published on the club's website, the 63-year-old explained that he has been experiencing "a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am."

Prandelli returned to coach Fiorentina for a second time in November 2020, 10 years after leaving the club to manage the Italian national team following a successful five-year spell with the Serie A team. However, La Viola has been struggling this season, with the club sitting in 14th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

"This is the second time I've left Fiorentina," he wrote. "The first time was not my decision, but this time it is. In life, as well as the good times, there are also dark moments which can get on top of you.

"I have been going through a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am. I began this experience with joy and love, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the new owners.

