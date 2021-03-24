(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a robovac from Eufy, a discounted under-desk bike and savings on a range of Rocketbook bundles. All that and more below.

Even if you don’t have any trips planned right now, you’ll want to shop Away’s Surprise 30% Off Sale event in preparation for the next time you hit the road. The Instagram-favorite travel brand is beloved by celebrities and, well, us — Underscored named the company’s Carry-On the best overall carry-on luggage. Just be sure to shop this ultra rare sale, which lasts through March 30, sooner rather than later; certain bags and colorways are likely to sell out fast.

Thanks to this Woot! deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and for just one day, a range of Rocketbook bundles are on sale, most of which come with a set of top-notch writing implements.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. Back down to $169.99 from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

If you’re in the market for a solid e-reader and don’t mind a refurb, consider this page-turner of a one-day Woot! deal on the 2013 version of the Kindle Paperwhite. These 6-inch models only have 2GB to 4GB of storage, so it may not be right for those with extensive libraries. But at just $29.99, the lightweight Paperwhite is a total steal, and you’ll still be getting features like weeks-long battery life and an easy-on-the-eyes screen that reads like a real page.

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don’t have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated DeskCycle under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now, it’s down to its lowest price ever at Amazon for just one day.

Not only is this bike completely silent, so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the DeskCycle Under Desk Bike also provides eight levels of intensity via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, an LCD screen will display your progress, including workout time, distance, speed and calories burned. This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won’t need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Overstock

Save on all things home for a new season at Overstock’s latest event. The Spring Red Tag Sale runs from now through April 1, so you snag up to 70% off thousands of items you need as the weather warms up, including patio furniture, outdoor dining sets and more — plus tons of deals on the basics like home office essentials, rugs and other decor. Not to mention, everything ships for free.

Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during spring workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now through Wednesday, you can take an extra 20% off select joggers, bags and more for spring when you use code SPRING20 at checkout. It’s all the motivation you need to get moving.

Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K ($17.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Stay charged up when you’re on the go with this deal on the Belkin Boost Charge Power Pocket 5K, our pick for the best portable charger for iPhone. This charger earned that title thanks to the inclusion of a Lightning port in addition to the USB Type-A port, meaning you can use the same cord to charge your phone and refill the battery. It’s approved through Apple’s MFi certification program, and now it’s just under $20 at Amazon — that’s a little over $20 off its usual price.

Levi’s

Spring calls for a fresh pair of jeans, plus myriad other wardrobe updates. Luckily, Levi’s latest flash sale is on, so you can take an extra 50% off clearance styles. Just use promo code PLUS50 at checkout, and load up on denim, tees, jackets and other classics from the brand.

Apple AirPods Pro ($199.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.98. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.



Sony A8H 65-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,998, originally $2,499.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. At about $500 off, the Sony A8H 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Rifle Paper Co. Art Prints (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Hanging art on your walls is an easy way to upgrade your space, and this is the perfect time to add a few new prints to your gallery wall in progress. Rifle Paper Co., one of the most beloved stationery, art and decor brands, is hosting its annual BOGO Art Prints Sale, so you can pick up two whimsical prints for the price of one through March 24.

Prints start at just $24, and you can choose your preferred size. There’s also the option to add a frame in one of five finishes for $65 and up. (Framed prints will ship in two to three weeks.) The two-for-one discount will be applied at checkout.

Life Is Good

Life is good, but this exclusive sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Use code CNN15 to take 15% off full-price items, plus free shipping. This deal lasts through April, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

Refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds ($74.99, originally $179.99; ebay.com)

We like the sound of this deal on Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: Right now you can score a refurbished pair from eBay for just $74.99, down from the list price of $179.99. We named this model our top earbuds pick for workouts, as they’re super secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training. Not into a refurb? You can also get a new pair in navy on Amazon for $139.99, the lowest price we’ve seen.

